Russia’s Su-35S fighter unmatched in air combats in Ukraine — defense firm chief

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 16. /TASS/. Russian Su-35S fighter jets are unmatched in the special military operation in Ukraine and Su-25 ground attack aircraft demonstrate exceptional combat survivability, Head of the United Aircraft Corporation Yury Slyusar told TASS at the Army 2022 international military-technical forum on Tuesday.

"The issue of the efficiency of employing aircraft should be addressed to our customers in the Defense Ministry after all. We see that Su-35S aircraft are unrivaled in aerial battles while Su-34 planes destroy ground targets by precision-guided weapons and Su-25S again demonstrate unique combat survivability, i.e. the solutions incorporated by engineers have proven to be correct," the chief executive said in reply to a question about the employment of these aircraft in Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine.

The operation of aircraft manufactured by the United Aircraft Corporation has been praised on many occasions while the pilots who accomplish combat missions have been bestowed with the highest state awards, he said.

Russia’s Defense Ministry has repeatedly reported about the destruction of enemy ground and aerial targets by Russian Su-35S fighters in the special military operation in Ukraine.

Su-35 fighter

Russia’s Su-35 generation 4++ multirole supermaneuverable fighter outfitted with an onboard phased array radar station and thrust vectored engines is designed to gain air superiority by striking manned and unmanned aerial vehicles with missiles at long, medium and short distances in long-and short-range maneuverable aerial battles, autonomous operations and as part of an air task force, engage naval and ground targets by all types of armaments in any weather conditions and also ground infrastructure sites shielded by air defenses and located at considerable distances from the aircraft’s airfield.

The Su-35 can develop a speed of up to 2,500 km/h and operate at a distance of 3,400 km. The fighter is outfitted with a 30mm gun and has 12 hardpoints for carrying bombs and missiles, including smart weapons.

The Army 2022 international military-technical forum organized by Russia’s Defense Ministry runs on August 15-21 on the premises of the Patriot Park near Moscow, at the Alabino practice range and the Kubinka airfield, and also in all of Russia’s Military Districts and in the Northern Fleet, in more than 30 Russian regions.