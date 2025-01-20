FACTBOX: Attempted UAV attack on enterprises in Kazan

KAZAN, January 20. /TASS/. An attempted attack on industrial enterprises by unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) took place in Kazan. All drones were successfully neutralized, and no casualties or damage were reported, according to the press service of the head of Tatarstan.

TASS has compiled the key details of the incident.

Repelling the attack

- An attempted drone attack on Kazan's industrial enterprises took place on Monday morning.

- All UAVs were neutralized due to a set of defense measures.

- No casualties or damage occurred.

- Emergency response services are working at the site.

- All enterprises, kindergartens and schools in Kazan are operating normally.

Defense Ministry report

- Air defense means shot down 31 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions overnight.

- Fourteen UAVs were destroyed over the Bryansk Region, six over the Kaluga Region, three each over the Belgorod and Kursk regions, two each over the Ryazan and Oryol regions, and one over Tatarstan.

Aftermath in other regions

- The wreckage of a drone, downed by air defenses, fell on the territory of an enterprise on the outskirts of Kaluga. This caused a fire, which has since been extinguished, regional governor Vladislav Shapsha said on his Telegram channel.

Airports operation

- Temporary restrictions have been introduced at the airports of Kazan, Nizhnekamsk and Izhevsk.