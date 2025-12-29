Next meeting between Trump and Zelensky expected in January — Umerov

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. The Ukrainian and American delegations in Florida have agreed to prepare for a meeting between Vladimir Zelensky and US President Donald Trump in Washington in January 2026, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerov announced.

"We agreed to continue consultations in the near future and prepare for the next stages of dialogue, in particular, meetings <...> [of Zelensky and Trump] in Washington in January," he wrote on Telegram.

On December 28, Trump welcomed Zelensky to his Mar-a-Lago residence near West Palm Beach, Florida. Following the talks, Zelensky announced that the US and Ukrainian teams would meet the following week to finalize all discussed issues. He also said that Trump is scheduled to meet with the Ukrainian delegation and European leaders in January.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with TASS that the European Union has become the main obstacle to peace in Ukraine. The Russian top diplomat noted that Brussels is not hiding its plans to prepare for war with Russia.