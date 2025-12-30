Russian economy to transition to sustainable growth rates in 2026 — minister

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. The Russian economy will transition to sustainable, balanced growth rates next year, with GDP growth expected to be around 1% by the end of this year, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

"We are seeing a planned slowdown in the dynamics of economic development, which should lead to sustainable, balanced growth rates starting next year," he said.

GDP growth will be around 1% by the end of this year, the minister added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said during the combined Direct Line Q&A session and year-end press conference headlined Results of the Year that the country’s GDP grew by 1% in 2025, while cumulative growth over the past three years totaled 9.7%, significantly exceeding that of Europe.