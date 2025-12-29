LazerBuzz laser system hits FPV drone at 1 km range

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. The LazerBuzz laser counter-FPV drone system (Project Posokh) hit an FPV drone for the first time at a range of 1 km during tests. The range was increased thanks to new components and optimized software algorithms, the system developer told TASS.

"We are actively working on the domestic LazerBuzz laser countermeasures system against FPV drones. During testing, the system demonstrated successful operation at a range of 1 km; previously, the system's range was 700 meters. This result has been achieved through the system's upgrading, which included new components. The software algorithms were also optimized. We are currently continuing to improve the system and are looking for funding sources and potential investors," the company sources said.

According to LazerBuzz representatives, during testing, the system completely damaged the battery and other components of an FPV drone. "The drone caught fire and crashed. The greater the operating range, the safer the operation and the greater the number of potential targets that the LazerBuzz system can capture," the developer said.

The system operates by physically influencing enemy UAVs using focused ytterbium laser technology.