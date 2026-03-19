Gas price in Europe exceeds $850 per 1,000 cubic meters, first time since December 2022

MOSCOW, March 19. /TASS/. The price of gas on the European exchange at the opening of trading on Thursday exceeded $850 per 1,000 cubic meters for the first time since December 2022, according to data from the London-based ICE exchange. The increase comes amid attacks on gas infrastructure in Middle Eastern countries.

The price of the April futures contract at the TTF hub in the Netherlands rose to around $854 per 1,000 cubic meters, or 72 euro per MWh (based on the current euro-to-dollar exchange rate, ICE prices are quoted in euro per MWh).

Price growth since the start of the day exceeds 30%.

Thus, gas prices in Europe have surged by nearly $200 compared with the close of the previous trading session.

Earlier, Qatar’s state-owned oil and gas company, QatarEnergy, reported significant damage to a facility in Ras Laffan, where its LNG plant is located, following missile strikes.

In addition, operations at Abu Dhabi’s largest natural gas processing complex, Habshan, have been temporarily suspended after a missile attack by Iran, the emirate’s authorities said.