US intends to soon provide Ukraine with military aid as part of $400 mln package — Rubio

WASHINGTON, June 3. /TASS/. The US administration expects to soon provide Ukraine with military aid as part of a $400 million package previously approved by the US Congress, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said.

"I think you'll see news on that pretty soon," he said during a hearing before the Senate Appropriations Committee. "I've seen the interagency [on this issue] as national security advisor, and it's something that I think we'll have news on fairly soon," Rubio noted.

"There is urgency in trying to get this resolved and delivered," the secretary of state added.