MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. The Russian army attacked Ukrainian targets after retrieving their coordinates from a Spanish mercenary's mobile phone, Russian military sources have told TASS.

"Colombian mercenary William-Andres Gallego Orozco handed over to Russian military the mobile phone of Spanish mercenary Perez Rodriguez, call sign Jackal. The mobile phone turned out to be a treasure trove of useful information: the positions of Ukrainian soldiers in the Kharkov Region, National Guard facilities in the regional capital city, and the names and contact information of Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) and Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) officers. After data processing and further verification the identified enemy targets were attacked," the source said.

He clarified that Rodriguez, a former Marine, had been fighting in Ukraine since 2024, spending most of his time in rear-echelon units.

According to the military sources, the mercenary lived in Kharkov for a long time, where he led an immoral lifestyle.

"His distinguishing feature was the right to freely move throughout Ukraine, which he was granted by a special pass issued by the National Guard," the source noted.

"It is highly likely that his body now lies somewhere in a forest near the village of Izbitskoye in the Volchansk district of the Kharkov Region. In all likelihood he has already joined the endless list of the Ukrainian armed forces’ missing personnel," he added.