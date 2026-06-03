US should maintain relations and dialogue with Russia — Rubio

WASHINGTON, June 3. /TASS/. The US needs to maintain diplomatic relations with Russia and continue the dialogue, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said at a hearing in the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the House of Representatives.

"I think there's two things to discuss. One is the war in Ukraine, which we'd like to see end through a negotiated settlement, and separate from that is a bilateral relationship with a country that possesses, if not the largest, the second largest nuclear arsenal in the world. At a minimum, we have to have relations and conversations with Russians," he said.