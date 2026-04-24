West ignores environmental consequences of Ukrainian attacks on Black Sea coast — diplomat

IZHEVSK, April 24. /TASS/. The West is turning a blind eye to the environmental destruction caused by Ukrainian strikes on the Black Sea coast, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters.

"In addition to killing people, particularly civilians, in Tuapse with their drones, the Kiev regime caused damage to residential buildings and social infrastructure. The maritime terminal's infrastructure was damaged, leading to an oil spill in the Black Sea, just one and a half miles from the port. What do the EU and NATO have to say about this? They remain silent," the diplomat said.

"But a serious environmental threat has arisen," she pointed out. "The contaminated area amounts to about ten thousand square meters. Where are the Western environmentalists? Where are the non-governmental organizations funded by Western regimes?" Zakharova noted.