LUGANSK, June 13. /TASS/. Ukraine’s army command is reinforcing its units with fighters from the Ukrainian nationalist battalions Aidar, Azov and Right Sector, which are banned in Russia, amid losses in the special operation zone, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

Earlier, Marochko told the agency that Kiev had reinforced its grouping in the Sumy Region with fighters from the Aidar battalion, including recruits from abroad.

"All reserves available to the Ukrainian command are being continuously deployed to the line of engagement to stabilize it. This also applies to nationalist units, including Aidar, Azov, and members of Right Sector now integrated into other Ukrainian formations. This is done to strengthen units that are not combat-ready due to a lack of training and qualifications among soldiers, as ‘busification’ continues while proper training is absent," he said.

Marochko added that Ukrainian command is trying to "extend the lifespan" of conscript-based units by using fighters from nationalist formations. "However, these formations also suffer losses, as they lack combat cohesion and proper coordination," the expert said.