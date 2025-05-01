Medvedev sees Trump’s tariffs against China as ‘mishap’

MOSCOW, May 1. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump’s tariffs have affected many countries but they don’t target Russia, while China’s economy can ensure any pressure, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said.

"If there was a national award for diligent labor in the US, the current president would have received it in his first 100 days in office, particularly for launching a tariff fight," he wrote on Telegram. According to Medevedev, the United States’ close neighbors are suffering from these measures, along with the UK and the entire Europe.

"As for China, it has enormous resources and a giant domestic market, which is why its economy will undoubtedly endure any pressure. So, Trump encountered a mishap here," Medvedev went on to say. He added that Russia had almost zero trade with the US, so "the new brutal tariffs" did not apply to Moscow. "They would make no sense since the number of restrictions [on Russia] has reached 30,000," the politician concluded.