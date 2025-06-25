Assessments of damage to Iranian nuclear facilities differ — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. The assessments of damage to Iranian nuclear facilities depend on who delivered the strikes and who sustained them, Kremlin Foreign Policy Aide Yury Ushakov told a briefing on Wednesday, responding to reporters’ questions.

"There are different assessments of this [damage to nuclear facilities in Iran]. Those who delivered the strikes believe that they inflicted substantial damage. Those who sustained these strikes believe that everything was prepared in advance and the facilities did not suffer excessive and substantial damage," Ushakov said, responding to a question about whether an assessment was already available of the damage caused by the US strikes on the Iranian nuclear facilities.

In the early morning hours of June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Less than 24 hours later, Iran retaliated. Nine days later, on the morning of June 22, US jets attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities, entering the conflict. The following evening, Tehran launched a missile strike on Al Udeid, the largest US military airbase in the region, located in Qatar. According to the US authorities, there were no casualties or significant damage.

On June 24, US President Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire. The Israeli authorities confirmed that they had accepted the US proposal and announced that they had completed all objectives in their operation against Iran. In turn, Tehran said that it had achieved a victory over Tel Aviv by forcing it to unilaterally halt its aggression.