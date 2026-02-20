Kremlin to announce next round of trilateral talks on Ukraine when details clear

MOSCOW, February 20. /TASS/. The Kremlin will announce the date and venue of the next round of trilateral talks on the Ukrainian settlement once this information is confirmed, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"No, I cannot confirm that yet," Peskov said when asked if he could confirm reports that trilateral talks on Ukraine may take place as early as next week, again in Geneva.

"Once an agreement is reached, we will inform you, as we have been doing lately," the Kremlin spokesman added.

Earlier, a source told TASS that a new round of talks on Ukraine could take place as early as next week, once again in Geneva.

The latest talks between Russia, the US, and Ukraine took place in Geneva on February 17-18. On the first day, they lasted about six hours, and on the second, about two. The head of the Russian delegation, Vladimir Medinsky, described the talks as difficult but businesslike. According to him, a new meeting on the Ukrainian settlement will take place in the near future.

The first round of trilateral security consultations involving Russia, Ukraine, and the US took place on January 23-24 in Abu Dhabi. The second round was held there on February 4-5.