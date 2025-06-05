Doctors examine 3 children whose mother died in shelling of Rylsk in Kursk Region

KURSK, June 5. /TASS/. Doctors are examining three children of a woman who was killed in the shelling of the city of Rylsk in the Kursk Region, Governor Alexander Khinshtein said.

"I reached out to the sister of the woman who died in the shelling of Rylsk. Now three children (boys of 6, 10, 11 years old) have been taken to a hospital in Kursk, and they are being examined by doctors. Yekaterina said that for now she will be taking the kids to her place," he wrote on Telegram.

According to Khinshtein, the children will be promptly provided with clothing and money to buy other necessities. The regional authorities would be in touch with their mother’s sister.

"I expressed my sincere condolences to her. It is impossible to imagine all the pain that the relatives are feeling now. Especially the children, who will never see their mother again. We will do everything possible so that they do not feel abandoned in these dark hours," he said.

Ukrainian forces attacked Rylsk on Monday, killing a 32-year-old woman and wounding six other people, one of them, an 83-year-old woman, being in serious condition.