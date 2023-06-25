Producer expects Russia’s seaborne Pantsyr system to stay in demand for next decade

KRONSHTADT, June 25. /TASS/. Russia’s Pantsyr-ME seaborne surface-to-air missile and artillery system will stay in demand for at least a decade, High Precision Systems, a holding company within Russia’s state-owned corporation Rostec, told TASS at the International Maritime Defense Show (IMDS-2023).

"Owing to its characteristics, the Pantsyr-ME system will be in demand for the next 10 years. The system is unique as it combines two types of weapons - missile and artillery - and it is mounted on vessels with a displacement of 500 tons," the company said.

The Pantsyr-ME (NATO’s reporting name Greyhound), which is the seaborne version of the Pantsyr-S land-based surface-to-air missile/gun launcher, is the world’s sole ship-based anti-aircraft system with a single-post combat module that includes both artillery and anti-aircraft missile weapons, as well as a control system. It can be installed on most Russian ships and the seaborne Pantsyr system is excellent for equipping ships built in other countries.

The IMDS-2023 is running in Kronshtadt on June 21-25. The Ministry of Industry and Trade is the organizer of the event. For the first time ever, the Museum of Naval Glory and the Congressional and Exhibition Center is hosting the event on the premises of a tourist and recreational cluster, Fort Island. The exposition of shipbuilding enterprises has brought together over 250 leading Russian and foreign participants. TASS is a strategic media partner of the IMDS-2023.