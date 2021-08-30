All of Russia’s latest weapons tested in Syria, says defense chief

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. All of the Russian latest weapon systems have been tested in the counter-terror operation in Syria, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said in an exclusive interview for the Solovyov-Live YouTube Channel on Monday.

"In Syria, where we have tested over 320 [types of weapon], in fact, we have tested all the weapons, except for easy-to-understand versions," the defense chief said.

The Russian defense industry has considerably strengthened its positions in recent years, Shoigu noted.

"For this purpose, the program of modernizing the defense industry was adopted and funding was poured into enterprises," the defense chief said.

The deliveries of the latest weaponry to Russian troops have increased substantially lately, Shoigu pointed out.

"The requirements for fulfilling the defense procurement plan have risen dramatically. Over the past nine years, we have received 15,500 weapon systems for the ground forces. In 1999-2002, we had gotten 10 or 19 aircraft at best, that is, fixed-and rotary-wing aircraft all together. That’s why now that we receive 140-150 aircraft annually, this is quite a different story," the defense chief emphasized.