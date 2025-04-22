Russian, Bangladeshi naval crews hold joint maneuvers in Indian Ocean

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. Warships from Russia’s Pacific Fleet and the Navy of the Republic of Bangladesh have practiced tasks as part of a joint naval exercise in the Indian Ocean, the Pacific Fleet said.

"Crews of Pacific Fleet vessels have completed the program of a business call at the port of Chittagong in the People’s Republic of Bangladesh. During the visit to the friendly country, the two sides agreed to hold joint PASSEX maneuvers," the Russian fleet revealed.

The Russian and Bangladeshi naval vessels have entered the Indian Ocean, according to the Pacific Fleet. The Russian ships included the Rezky and Hero of the Russian Federation Aldar Tsydenzhapov corvettes and the Pechenga medium sea tanker, while Bangladesh's BNS Umar Farooq, BNS Prottoy and BNS Durjoy took part in the exercise.

The two navies’ crews held training in communications and joint tactical maneuvering in a designated area. Also, practical skills in replenishing water and fuel reserves off the Pechenega tanker were honed, the Russian fleet specified.

After finishing practical training, the Russian vessels continued to perform tasks as part of their long-range cruise plan, according to the Pacific Fleet.