US, Argentine top diplomats discuss Venezuela developments over phone

WASHINGTON, January 7. /TASS/. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Argentine Foreign Minister Pablo Quirno held a telephone conversation discussing the military operation that was carried out by Washington in regard to Venezuela, US Department of State Spokesperson Tommy Pigott said in a statement.

"Today, Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Argentine Minister of Foreign Affairs Pablo Quirno to discuss the targeted law enforcement operation in Venezuela on January 3," the statement quoted Pigott as saying.

"Secretary Rubio thanked Foreign Minister Quirno for Argentina’s continued cooperation to confront narcoterrorism and strengthen security in our region," the statement added.

On January 3, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto said that the US had attacked civilian and military targets in Caracas. He called Washington's actions military aggression. A state of emergency has been declared in the country. US President Donald Trump confirmed that his country had launched large-scale strikes on Venezuela. According to him, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his spouse were captured and taken out of the country.

On January 3, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto said that the United States had struck civilian and military facilities in Caracas, describing Washington’s actions as military aggression. A state of emergency was declared in Venezuela. Trump later confirmed the strikes and announced the seizure and removal of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife from the country.

They were taken to the United States and held at a detention facility in Brooklyn, southern New York. On January 5, Maduro and his wife appeared before the US District Court for the Southern District of New York. US authorities accuse them of involvement in drug trafficking, allegations both defendants have denied.

Trump also claimed that the United States would assume interim governance of Venezuela. In addition, the US president expressed confidence that Washington would secure compensation from Caracas for US oil companies.