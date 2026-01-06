Trump confesses his wife hates his dancing in public

WASHINGTON, January 7. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said that his wife, US First Lady Melania Trump, hates his dancing at public events.

"My wife hates when I do this," the American leader said, referring to his dancing in public.

"She is a very classy person, right. She says, 'It’s so unpresidential," he said speaking in front of the Republican Caucus in the US House of Representatives. The lawmakers greeted Trump's confession with laughter and applause.

The US President also recalled that his supporters enjoy it when he lightly dances to music at various public events. However, Melania Trump believes that in such cases supporters simply try to be nice to him, Trump regretted.