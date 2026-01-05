Delcy Rodriguez swore in as acting president of Venezuela

CARACAS, January 6. /TASS/. Executive Vice President of Venezuela Delcy Rodriguez took the oath as the acting president of Venezuela after head of state Nicolas Maduro and his spouse were kidnapped and taken to the United States.

The ceremony was broadcasted by Venezolana de Television.

"Let’s swear as the entire country that we will bring Venezuela out of these fearful hours of the threat to stability and peace of the nation," Rodriguez said. She promised to abide by the constitution and laws of the country, defend its territory and work for prosperity of the nation.