BERLIN, February 24. /TASS/. Markus Frohnmaier, deputy head and foreign policy expert of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) faction in the Bundestag, called on the European Troika (Germany, France and the United Kingdom) to start negotiations with Russia to resolve the conflict in Ukraine.

"The most important EU powers - Germany and France - together with the United Kingdom must now do everything to support the peaceful efforts of the United States and the Republican administration and, in the interests of European sovereignty, conduct their own negotiations with Russia in close coordination with our American partners," the politician said in a statement on AfD's page on X.

Frohnmaier said the AfD has repeatedly put forward the initiatives to lift sanctions against Russia and unfreeze its assets in case of progress in resolving the conflict. According to him, what is happening in Ukraine is "an expression of the collapse of the pan-European security architecture."

The AfD calls to abandon the deployment of intermediate-range and shorter-range missiles by Russia and NATO in certain areas, and to support the desire to sign a new agreement instead of the expired New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty.

Frohnmaier also said that continuation of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's policy of "deterrence without confidence-building measures" is "a path to World War III."