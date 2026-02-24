China backs balanced control over nuclear weapons — authorities

BEIJING, February 24. /TASS/. Chinese authorities endorse balanced and effective international control of nuclear weapons, China’s ambassador for disarmament affairs Shen Jian said.

"Against the backdrop of a complex and serious international security environment, China adheres to the principles of fairness, cooperation, balance, and effectiveness in arms control," China Central Television quoted Shen as saying at a session of the UN Conference on Disarmament in Geneva.

According to him, Beijing aims to strengthen international cooperation in security matters and enhance global governance in this field. "Control over nuclear weapons is a crucial guarantee for maintaining global strategic stability," Shen said. "The international community should follow a fair, reasonable, rational, and pragmatic approach to nuclear disarmament."

He added that issues of nuclear non-proliferation should be addressed exclusively through political and diplomatic means. Shen also emphasized the importance of upholding international law and "activating multilateral arms control mechanisms.".