Slovakia halts electricity transmission to Ukraine — TV

BRATISLAVA, February 23. /TASS/. Slovakia has halted electricity supplies to Ukraine, the TA3 television channel said, citing Prime Minister Robert Fico.

"From today, if the Ukrainian side asks Slovakia to help stabilize the Ukrainian energy grid, it will be denied this help," Fico said.

Slovakia halted electricity supplies to Ukraine in response to it blocking the transit Russian oil via the Druzhba pipeline across its territory. No oil has been pumped to Slovakia since early February.

Slovakia’s state-run national power grid operator SEPS is responsible for electricity transmission to Ukraine. Earlier on Monday, Fico instructed the company to stop it. On February 18, the Slovak government declared a crisis situation in the country amid oil shortages.