US looking for ways to end war with Iran, IRGC claims

DOHA, March 15. /TASS/. The United States has actually acknowledged its defeat as it is considering an agreement with Iran on the cessation of hostilities, Ali Mohammad Naini, a spokesman for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, an elite unit of the Iranian army), said.

"Today, after 15 days of the war, the enemy is in disarray, and within its leadership, there are accusations of a lack of strategy. The enemy is now considering how to engage with Iran to end the war. The enemy acknowledges its defeat," he said as quoted by the SNN television channel.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian leaders were killed in the joint US-Israeli attack.