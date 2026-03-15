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Military operation in Ukraine

Ukraine delivers missile strike on Belgorod Region, power facilities damaged

According to preliminary information, there were no casualties

BELGOROD, March 15. /TASS/. The armed forces of Ukraine delivered a massive missile strike on the western Russian city of Belgorod and the surrounding Belgorod Region, damaging power infrastructure but inflicting no casualties, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"Belgorod and the Belgorod Region sustained a massive missile attack by Ukraine. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties. Energy infrastructure facilities were seriously damaged," he wrote on the Max messenger.

A few hours earlier, a man was wounded when a Ukrainian drone attacked a vehicle in the Belgorod Region. The man was hospitalized with a blast trauma and fragmentation wounds to his arms.

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Military operation in Ukraine
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