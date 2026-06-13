Trump says US forces killed leader of Tren de Aragua criminal group

WASHINGTON, June 13. /TASS/. President Donald Trump said US forces, acting on his order and in coordination with the Venezuelan side, carried out a strike that killed the leader of the Tren de Aragua criminal group.

"At my direction, the United States Southern Command delivered a swift and lethal kinetic strike to successfully execute Nino Guerrero, the infamous leader of Tren De Aragua, one of the most bloodthirsty Terrorist Organizations on Planet Earth," he wrote on Truth Social. "This action was coordinated closely with our friends in Venezuela, with whom we are working very well," the US leader added. He noted that he had previously designated the group as a terrorist organization in the US list.