Anthropic cuts off access to its most advanced AI models following US government order

NEW YORK, June 13. /TASS/. US authorities have ordered the American AI company Anthropic to block foreign users from accessing its most advanced AI models, Fable 5 and Mythos 5.

The company said it was compelled to disable access to the models for all users.

"The US government, citing national security authorities, has issued an export control directive to suspend all access to Fable 5 and Mythos 5 by any foreign national, whether inside or outside the United States, including foreign national Anthropic employees. The net effect of this order is that we must abruptly disable Fable 5 and Mythos 5 for all our customers to ensure compliance," the company said in a statement.

Anthropic noted that it received the directive on Friday evening and that "the letter did not provide specific details of its national security concern." According to the company, the government provided only verbal information about the discovery of a method for bypassing the models’ safety safeguards. Anthropic stressed that it complied with the order, although it does not believe that the discovery of a "narrow potential jailbreak" justifies "recalling a commercial model deployed to hundreds of millions of people."

"If this standard was applied across the industry, we believe it would essentially halt all new model deployments," the company warned.

Anthropic was founded in 2021 by former employees of OpenAI and quickly emerged as one of the leading developers of AI systems. The company positions itself as a creator of "ethical AI" and places particular emphasis on the safe deployment of neural-network technologies. It launched its first chatbot, Claude, in March 2023.

In March 2026, the US Department of War designated Anthropic a supply-chain threat, effectively severing business ties with the company. The dispute stemmed from the Pentagon’s desire to use Anthropic’s AI products "for all lawful purposes." Anthropic’s leadership refused to grant such access unless two exceptions were made: the technology could not be used for domestic mass surveillance or for the development of lethal autonomous weapons systems.