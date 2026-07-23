Most Moldovans oppose unification with Romania, NATO accession — poll

CHISINAU, July 23. /TASS/. More than half of Moldova's population opposes the current government's plan to become a part of Romania and NATO, according to a survey by the Chisinau-based IMAS institute.

"The July poll shows that 33% of Moldovans support unification with Romania, 54% are against, and 13% remain undecided. A month ago, 34% favored unification, 55% opposed it, and 11% were uncertain. Regarding NATO accession, 24% of respondents voiced support (down from 25% in June), while 58% opposed joining the alliance, unchanged from the previous month. Another 18% could not give a definitive answer (compared to 17% previously)," the study noted.

The poll surveyed 1,015 respondents between July 10 and 20, with a 3.1% margin of error.

President Maia Sandu, Parliament Speaker Igor Grosu, and several cabinet ministers have previously disclosed holding Romanian citizenship, stating they would vote to merge with the neighboring country in a potential referendum. Although Moldova's constitution stipulates permanent neutrality, Sandu and her ruling Party of Action and Solidarity continue to advocate for and actively promote NATO membership.