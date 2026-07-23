Putin discusses weapons materials production with Russia’s Security Council

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the production of materials and components for weapons with permanent members of the Russian Security Council on Thursday.

The head of state noted that Russia is one of the few countries manufacturing materials needed for the production of advanced weapons and the modernization of existing ones.

"It is always the case with work of this scope that there are a lot of issues concerning almost every ministry represented here. This is what we will discuss today," the president added.