EU ambassadors fail to agree on 21st package of anti-Russian sanctions — source

BRUSSELS, July 22. /TASS/. EU ambassadors, who convened in Brussels, have failed to come to terms regarding the compromise draft of the 21st package of anti-Russian sanctions, a European source in Brussels told reporters.

"There has been no agreement regarding the compromise draft of the 21st package," he said.

Earlier, it was reported that the European commission has proposed to ambassadors a draft version of its sanctions package with softer restrictions on Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) transportation to third countries by European tankers. The document also does not contain the proposed ban on purchasing Russian fish.