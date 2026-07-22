Lavrov to ask Rubio for clarification about Trump's comments on Ukraine

MANILA, July 22. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that during a meeting on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) events in the Philippines, he would ask his US counterpart Marco Rubio about US President Donald Trump’s statements about a Ukraine deal being within arm's reach.

"As for Trump’s forecasts about an imminent settlement, I will ask Marco Rubio about that, especially since he has also commented on the Anchorage outcome in a rather ambiguous way," Lavrov said after participating in the ASEAN events in the Philippines.

"In any case, the meeting will be useful, and it is better to ask questions directly and receive answers," the minister emphasized.

Earlier, Trump told the Fox News TV channel that the Ukraine conflict could be resolved before the end of his presidential term.

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized that Russia remains open to achieving its goals in Ukraine through peaceful diplomatic negotiations, but since it is not possible due to Kiev’s unwillingness, Moscow is carrying on the special military operation.