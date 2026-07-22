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EU ambassadors fail to agree on 21st package of anti-Russian sanctions — source

According to earlier reports by Politico and Bloomberg, the proposed LNG transportation ban is being blocked by Greece, which fears that its shipping companies may suffer serious losses as a result

BRUSSELS, July 22. /TASS/. EU ambassadors, who convened in Brussels, have failed to come to terms regarding the compromise draft of the 21st package of anti-Russian sanctions, a European source in Brussels told reporters.

"There has been no agreement regarding the compromise draft of the 21st package," he said.

Earlier, it was reported that the European commission had proposed to ambassadors a draft version of its sanctions package with milder restrictions on Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) transportation to third countries by European tankers. The document also does not contain the proposed ban on purchasing Russian fish.

The Committee of Permanent Representatives in the European Union (COREPER), made up of heads or deputy heads of diplomatic missions from the EU member states in Brussels, convened to discuss the reduced package of sanctions after its full version failed on July 15.

According to earlier reports by Politico and Bloomberg, the proposed LNG transportation ban is being blocked by Greece, which fears that its shipping companies may suffer serious losses as a result.

Meanwhile, France and Germany opposed the ban on purchasing Russian cod and pollock, which they need for their fish processing plants.

Besides, Austria opposed another attempt to include its Raiffeisenbank into the sanctions blacklist.

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