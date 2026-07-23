EC acknowledges EU failed to ban entry for participants in Russia's military operation

BRUSSELS, July 23. /TASS/. The European Commission has acknowledged that the European Union failed to include in its 21st sanctions package against Russia a provision banning entry into EU member states for participants in Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wrote on X.

"We took an important step towards formally banning Russian combatants from entering the EU," she wrote. When presenting the draft 21st sanctions package in June, von der Leyen had pledged to introduce a full entry ban for participants in the special military operation immediately.

In addition, the European Commission president made no mention of the ban on transporting Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) to third countries, which had initially been presented as the package's main measure but was later blocked by EU member states.