LONDON, July 23. /TASS/. The United States would need weeks of between 150 to 200 strikes a night to sufficiently undermine Iran’s capabilities to launch drones and missiles, former US Navy rear admiral Mark Montgomery told The Financial Times (FT) in an interview.

Much will depend on whether US forces can destroy mobile launchers, he argued. "It's a tactical challenge to do airborne intercepts at short range. But if you want to move them back 75 miles (120 km - TASS) into Iran, you just made the job a lot easier," Montgomery maintained.

The United States and Israel launched a war against Iran on February 28. In June, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding providing for an immediate ceasefire across all fronts, including Lebanon. However, on the night of July 8, the United States resumed large-scale strikes on Iran, accusing Tehran of violating the agreement’s provisions concerning the Strait of Hormuz.