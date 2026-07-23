Nearly 1,500 killed in Ukrainian attacks across Russia since 2022 — top investigator

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. Ukrainian attacks have targeted 54 Russian regions since 2022, killing nearly 1,500 people, including 45 children, Russian Investigative Committee Chairman Alexander Bastrykin said.

"Since 2022, investigators have opened 5,347 criminal cases involving attacks on 54 Russian regions outside the special military operation zone. The cases document artillery and missile strikes, drone attacks, and cross-border incursions carried out by Ukrainian nationalists," he told TASS in an interview ahead of Russia’s Investigative Officers’ Day.

He said the attacks have killed 1,472 civilians, including 45 children, and injured 6,754 people, including 405 minors.