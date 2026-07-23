MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. Battlegroup Center has liberated Belitskoye in the DPR, the Russian Defense Ministry has said.

TASS has compiled the main information available at this point.

Defense Ministry Statement

- Belitskoye in the DPR has been liberated, the Defense Ministry said.

- Soldiers of the Battlegroup Center Force conducted the operation.

- The liberation was completed on July 22.

- The Russian military conducted active offensive operations with assault units of the Battlegroup Center Force and armored vehicles playing the key role.

Control of the town

- The town is currently under the control of Russian troops.

- The Russian Armed Forces are conducting measures to search for and eliminate Ukrainian soldiers still hiding in the basements.