US masking unsavory actions with myth of Russian threat in Mexico — Russian embassy

MEXICO CITY, July 23. /TASS/. Claims by the US side regarding the presence of Russian intelligence agents in Mexico are speculative in nature and represent an attempt by Washington to divert attention from its own unsavory actions, the Russian Embassy in Mexico City told TASS.

"We are dealing with yet another set of baseless fabrications unsupported by evidence. They are blatantly speculative in nature and serve narrow political ends. One might suggest that this is an attempt to divert public attention away from one’s own unsavory actions toward mythical Russian threats," the diplomatic mission said when commenting on a US State Department report on Cuba that alleges, among other things, the presence of Russian intelligence operatives in Mexico.

Such planted stories will not harm bilateral ties, the embassy stressed. "We are convinced that such obviously absurd accusations will not affect the dynamics of Russian-Mexican relations," the mission added.

On July 20, the US Department of State released a report titled "Cuba: The Capital of 21st Century Communism." The document asserts, among other things, that the presence in Mexico of high-ranking Russian spies allegedly operating under diplomatic cover to gather intelligence has been a source of diplomatic tension between Mexico City and Washington in recent years.

On July 21, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum responded to those reports from the US side during her morning press conference, saying that the country’s diplomatic accreditation process was proceeding normally for all nations. She also instructed the republic’s Foreign Ministry to provide a substantive update on the current situation.