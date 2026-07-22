STOCKHOLM, July 22. /TASS/. The European Union is waging a proxy war against Russia through Ukraine but will be unable to change the course of the conflict even if it commits all the funds at its disposal, Armando Mema, a member of Finland’s national-conservative Freedom Alliance party, said, commenting on the EU’s approval of a 90-billion-euro loan for Kiev.

"These billions could have been used for Hospitals, Health care and other projects but are now being used for a Proxy War against Russia. Even if Brussels were to give all the money they have, this will still not change the course of the conflict. We're not helping Ukraine by refusing Diplomacy, we're killing it by wanting it to fight a War it cannot win," Mema wrote on X, emphasizing that the EU's actions could lead to a more forceful response from Moscow.

The politician also called it a disgrace that European politicians are incompetent leaders who crave war.

The EU’s 90-billion-euro military financing program for Ukraine for 2026-2027 was agreed in December 2025. Of that amount, 30 billion euros is intended to cover Kiev’s budgetary needs, while 60 billion euros will finance military spending.

The program was approved after the European Commission’s plan to expropriate frozen assets of the Central Bank of Russia to finance Kiev’s military needs failed. The 90 billion euros will be raised through joint EU borrowing, with member states responsible for servicing and ultimately repaying the debt.

Kiev will receive the funds without having to repay them, except on the condition that it reimburse the loan if Russia "pays reparations in full."