Ukraine tries to prevent Russia evacuating citizens from Konstantinovka — officer

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. Russian troops are evacuating civilians from the town of Konstantinovka to the DPR and providing them with food, while Ukraine is trying to prevent that, said deputy commander of the unmanned systems unit of the 4th separate Motorized Rifle Brigade of the Southern Group of Forces with the call sign Ustye.

"At the moment, we have moved to evacuating the civilian population from Konstantinovka. The process is in full swing. We are helping them, and also provide provisions while they are evacuating. We are providing them with any assistance so that they get where they need to get to safely," he said in a video provided by the Defense Ministry.

"The enemy fires back at the civilian population while the evacuation is underway. They're hitting the civilian population, and this isn't the first time they've done that. Well, it doesn't want to let peaceful people go, it doesn't want to."