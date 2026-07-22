MELITOPOL, July 22. /TASS/. Ukraine has no outstanding military commanders who can defeat Russia, and Mikhail Drapaty’s appointment to the post of the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) will have no effect on Russia’s special military operation, Deputy Regional Security Minister of the Zaporozhye Region Oleg Murachev said.

"Kiev has no minds who can stand against the Russian armed forces, and our military has already proven this. However, we still need not to underestimate the enemy. One of Drapaty’s possible options to prove his mettle after the appointment is to rely on drones and strikes on civilians and civilian infrastructure. But we know how to respond to that," Murachev said.

Vladimir Zelensky officially removed the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian armed forces, Alexander Syrsky, from his post on Wednesday and appointed Commander of the AFU Joint Forces Mikhail Drapaty to replace him, according to decrees published on Zelensky’s website.

Zelensky also sacked Andrey Gnatov as the chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) and promoted Gnatov’s deputy Igor Skibyuk to the post.