Russian drones strike five ships transporting cargo for Ukrainian military

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. Russia’s Geran-4 Seeker drones have struck five bulk carriers being used in the interests of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Black Sea and the port of Chernomorsk, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The ministry published what it described "objective control footage of the July 22 strikes involving Geran-4 Seeker drones on four vessels of the dry cargo carrier type and one bulk-carrier-type ship in the waters of the Black Sea and in the port of Chernomorsk that were being used to deliver military cargo for the Ukrainian armed forces."

"The strikes have reached their targets," the ministry said.