Zelensky confirms that ships cannot enter Ukrainian ports

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. Since July 22, no vessels have been able to enter Ukrainian ports, Vladimir Zelensky said at a press conference with Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin, with its footage being aired by the TSN TV channel.

"Yesterday, not a single vessel was able to enter our ports," he said.

According to data reviewed by TASS from Ukraine’s sea ports administration, all shipping traffic to the Ukrainian ports of Odessa, Chernomorsk, and Yuzhny (the so-called Greater Odessa region) has come to a complete halt. Earlier, Agrarian Policy and Food Minister Taras Vysotsky said that carriers had suspended operations with Ukrainian sea ports starting on July 22.