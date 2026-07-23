Lavrov-Rubio conversation confirmed hope for common sense, says senior Russian legislator

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. The latest discussions between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, held in Manila, have been characterized by Grigory Karasin, Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs, as a "notable signal" and a "concrete hope" rooted in common sense.

"Yesterday’s brief meeting between Sergey Lavrov and Marco Rubio sent a clear, noticeable signal. While it has yet to yield any substantial results - an outcome largely contingent on the unpredictable nature of the Trump administration - the mere prospect remains promising. This is what I refer to as common sense," Karasin wrote on his Telegram channel.

He further emphasized that "objective information regarding the situation along the engagement line, as well as the destructive role played by Europe - which has become excessively entangled in its militaristic frenzy - should prove beneficial for Washington."

"In this context, there is a distinction between a professional dialogue and the typical discussions among political amateurs," he added.

The primary focus of their conversations was on resolving the conflict in Ukraine. As Lavrov indicated the day prior, Moscow believes that Washington has not abandoned the proposals presented during the Alaska talks. A diplomatic source revealed that the meeting between the Russian Foreign Minister and the US Secretary of State was initiated by the American side.

Participants from the Russian side included Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko, Director of the Foreign Policy Planning Department Alexey Drobinin, and Permanent Presidential Representative to ASEAN Yevgeny Zagaynov. On the American side, the discussions were attended by US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Alison Hooker and US Special Presidential Envoy Sergio Gor.