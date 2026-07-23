Russia’s Lavrov arrives in Kyrgyzstan to take part in meeting of SCO foreign ministers

CHOLPON-ATA /Kyrgyzstan/, July 23. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived on a visit to Kyrgyzstan, where on July 24 he will take part in a meeting of the foreign ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member states.

The ministers are expected to discuss current issues of the international and regional agenda, including the situation in the SCO space, ensuring security and stability, and sustainable growth in Eurasia. It is planned that Lavrov will hold a number of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the event.

The Russian minister arrived in Kyrgyzstan from the Philippines, where he took part in ASEAN-related events and also held talks with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.