Iran continues to produce missiles at facilities unknown to US — IRNA

TEHRAN, July 22. /TASS/. The United States, which uses the most advanced technologies and intelligence tools, has been unable to locate the missile production facilities that continue to operate, IRNA news agency quoted Abolfazl Shekarchi, a spokesperson for the Iranian Armed Forces, as saying.

"Even the location of some of our missile production facilities is unknown to the enemy, despite all the intelligence tools and technologies they possess. They do not know where they are located, and they are at sea," he said.

Shekarchi noted that the production of drones and missiles in Iran did not stop during the war or during the ceasefire.

The latest escalation of the US-Iran conflict began on July 8. For the first time since the signing of the memorandum between Washington and Tehran, the US launched several series of strikes on the territory of the Islamic Republic, allegedly in response to the attack on a merchant ship in the Strait of Hormuz. On the same day, US President Donald Trump ended the ceasefire with Iran. As part of its retaliatory actions, Tehran began striking US facilities in the Middle East, including Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, and Oman.