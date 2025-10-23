Maximal interest rate on ruble deposits down to 15.45% in mid-October

MOSCOW, October 23. /TASS/. The average maximal interest rate on ruble deposits with the ten Russian credit institutions having the maximal amount of private deposits lost 0.01 percentage point and was equal to 15.45% per annum in the second ten-day period of October 2025, the Central Bank of Russia said.

The rate was at the level of 15.46% in early October 2025 and 15.55% in the third ten-day period of the last month.

Deposit interest rates are monitored by the regulator in Sberbank, Sovcombank, VTB, Gazprombank, Credit Bank of Moscow, Alfa-Bank, Bank Dom.RF, Promsvyazbank, T-Bank, and the Russian Agricultural Bank.

The regulator said earlier that it would keep an eye on cases when the bank’s interest rate for ruble deposits is more than 2 percentage points higher than the average one for ten monitored banks. The decision taken by the Central Bank is aimed at reducing the interest risk for banks arising when attracting retail deposits at rates above the market ones and contributes to financial stability of credit institutions, the regulator said.