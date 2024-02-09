Putin’s interview with US journalist racks 150 mln views on X social network

MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s interview with American media celebrity Tucker Carlson has been viewed over 150 mln times in over 23 hours since it was posted on the social network X.

The video was "liked" by more than 860,000 users. It has been reposted 269,000 times.

On Carlson’s YouTube channel, it has been viewed over 8.3 mln times.

Putin’s conversation with the American journalist lasted 2 hours and 6 minutes. The Russian leader took about 60 questions, including a number of follow-up questions from Carlson.