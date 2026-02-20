Car falls through ice on Lake Baikal, killing tourists: what we know

IRKUTSK, February 20. /TASS/. A car carrying nine people, including Chinese tourists, fell through the ice of Lake Baikal in the Irkutsk Region, killing several individuals.

A criminal case was opened, the Russian Investigative Committee said.

TASS has compiled the key facts about the incident.

The circumstances

- At around 7:30 a.m. GMT, an off-road vehicle carrying nine people fell through the ice on Lake Baikal near Cape Khoboi.

- The Emergencies Ministry said that two pieces of equipment and five rescuers from the Baikal Search and Rescue squad had arrived at the site.

Victims

- According to preliminary data from the Investigative Committee, there are deaths as a result of the incident.

- There was a group of tourists and the driver in the car, a source at the regional prosecutor's office told TASS.

- One of the tourists was rescued, while the whereabouts of the other passengers and the driver are being established.

- They are assumed dead at this point, said Governor Igor Kobzev.

Investigation and response

- The circumstances and causes of the incident are being established.

- The ice crossing to the island of Olkhon, where the car fell through the ice, is not open, and access to the ice is prohibited, Kobzev said.

"The investigative bodies of the Investigative Committee of Russia for the Irkutsk Region have opened a criminal case under Part 3 of Article 238 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (provision of services that do not meet safety requirements, resulting in the death of two or more persons by negligence), Part 3 of Article 293 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (negligence)."

- The Prosecutor's Office for Olkhon district has opened an investigation into the incident.

- Pavel Voikin, the prosecutor of the Olkhon district, went to the site to gather details.

- The Chinese consulate in Irkutsk was notified of the incident, Kobzev said.