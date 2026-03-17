US looking for alternative fertilizer suppliers — White House

NEW YORK, March 17. /TASS/. The US administration is urgently taking measures to search for new fertilizer sources in order to prevent the shortage before the sowing season due to disrupted supplies from the Middle East, Director of the US National Economic Council Kevin Hassett said in an interview with CNBC television.

"It's almost planting season, and there's a lot of fertilizer that usually goes down during planting season, including fertilizer that's based on ammonia and urea and nitrogen," Hassett said. "We've been finding other sources and doing so really quite successfully," he noted.

The facility in Qatar covered somewhat about 20% of US needs, the official said. The US already issued a license to Venezuela for an increase in production and held talks with Morocco that boasts world’s largest potash reserves, he added.